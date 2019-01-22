The Polk County Police Department is hosting an upcoming blood drive, giving community members the opportunity to give back to those in immediate need.
Organized by PCPD Officer Andy Anderson, the event being held with Blood Assurance seeks to get donations to ensure the local blood supply is there to help those in need at local hospitals.
According to Blood Assurance, there is an urgent need for blood, and this month has been extremely difficult.
“We have seen low blood donor turnout and a high amount of blood usage. We are asking everyone to please come give and share our message with everyone you know,” Blood Assurance officials said.
“Patients count on blood donors to give the life-saving blood they need. 30 minutes is all it takes to save someone’s life,” they added.
While donating blood can help as many as three people in need, it’s also a great way to earn prizes and incentives for yourself.
All donors 18 years of age and older will be entered into a drawing for a $250 gift card to Zales.
Regardless of age, though, all donors will walk away with a free Blood Assurance t-shirt.
Conveniently, you can donate in Polk County, when a blood drive will be hosted at the Polk County Police Department.
On Monday, Feb. 4, look for Blood Assurance to be set up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Polk County Police Department at 73 Cline Ingram Jackson Road, Cedartown.
Anderson said this will be the sixth blood drive that has been hosted by the PCPD.
“I try to do at least two each year, one of which being to honor one of Polk County’s own fallen officers,” Anderson said. “My main push is to honor those who sacrificed.”
Last year’s first annual Det. Kristen Hearne Memorial Blood Drive was hosted in September, so look for more details to come soon on this year’s event.
All donors are encouraged to begin hydrating with non-caffeinated, non-alcoholic beverages as well as iron-rich foods at least one day before.
For your convenience, you can even reserve a time to donate by texting BAGIVE to 444999 or visiting www.bloodassurance.org, but an appointment is not required.