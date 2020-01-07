A Polk County police officer who reportedly caught a burglar in the act was struck by a train during a chase and was transported to Rome for treatment.
Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd said that Officer Andy Anderson was not critically injured, but it was serious enough to require medical attention at Redmond Regional Medical Center.
Anderson had caught a burglar in the act and was pursuing a white male on foot down the tracks in the College Street area when he was struck by the train.
Rockmart Police Chief Randy Turner said a female suspect was already in custody, and officers are currently seeking the white male wearing a neck brace who escaped pursuit on a bicycle.
Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to immediately report it to 911.
Van Wert Elementary School, close to the incident location, was briefly placed on a lockdown for less than an hour as a precautionary measure since officers were searching for the suspect in the area.