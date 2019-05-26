A Darlington graduate and native of Polk County is heading up to Tennessee in the coming months thanks to a chance to run track and field.
Clayton Tillery, a graduate of the Darlington School in the Class of 2019, sat with his parents, coaches and family members earlier in the month of May to make his commitment to the University of the South (also known as Sewanee) official.
Tillery, who excelled at Darlington in running and high jump events as a Tiger on the region and state level, joins the Tigers track and field program with an additional Ecce Quam Bonum Scholarship academic scholarship as well. He is the son of Ann Marie and Scotty Tillery of Cedartown.
He is undecided yet on what he’ll pursue in his studies, but is considering either a computer-related engineering field or pre-law.
He’ll be heading off later this summer to begin his studies.