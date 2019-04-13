The Polk County Commission is making sure to honor their best and brightest with their continued opportunity to showcase those making a difference with monthly service awards.
Shayne Green, a member of the Polk County Probate Court staff, was selected as the April 2019 Employee of the Month.
Four different employees and volunteers were present to receive their longevity awards during the April 8 work session.
Michael Cochran was honored for his 30 years of service, Charles Wheeler was honored for 40 years of service, both with the Polk County Volunteer Fire Department. Polk County Elections Director LeeAnn George was honored for 5 years of service with the department, and firefighter Austin Temple was honored for 5 years of service.