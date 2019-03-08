Employees for Polk County were celebrated for March during the County Commission's work session for the month.
Some of Polk County's best and brightest workers were given a spotlight during the March 4 session, and Randy Arp of the Public Works Department was named the March 2019 Employee of the Month. He was given a plaque for his service.
The longevity awards were also presented to 30-year volunteer firefighter Donnie McKibben, John Seaman, an employee who reached the five-year mark with the Public Works department, five-year veteran of the Tax Assessor's Office Cindy Goodwin, and volunteer firefighter Stephen Kadner, who is a five-year veteran of the fire department.
Standard Journal Correspondent Sean Williams contributed to this report.