The good news for Polk County's job market continues with the latest figures for early summer recently reported by the Georgia Department of Labor.
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said that Polk County added employed residents and grew its labor force in June.
Polk also saw its unemployment rate rise and the number of new unemployment cases fall, preliminary numbers show.
“Georgia’s been in an extended growth cycle,” said Butler. “In June, our state and local communities added jobs and employed more people.”
Nationally, the unemployment rate inched up 0.1 percent points in June to reach 3.7 percent. Georgia’s rate dropped 0.1 percentage points to settle at 3.7 percent.
The unemployment rate rose in June by 0.3 percentage point to reach 4 percent. A year ago, the rate was 4.6 percent.
The labor force increased in June by 55. The total was 18,414. That number is down by 158 from the total of June 2018.
Polk ended June with 17,678 employed residents. The number increased by five in June but went down by 38 as compared to last June.
The number of unemployment claims decreased in June by about 34 percent. When compared to last June, claims were down by about 17 percent.