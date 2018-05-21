- Pay and group insurance are driving factors in a proposal for revenue and spending for the coming fiscal year.
Polk County commissioners will have a lot to think about over the coming weeks before their June session when they decide where the final numbers will fall in the line items for the FY 2019 budget.
As it stands currently, annual revenues and expenditures are totaling up to some $22 million for the coming fiscal year, which includes money for employees annual raises of 1.25 percent, plus the 75 cent an hour adjustment given to all employees earlier this year.
Beyond that additional spending, County Finance Director Muriel Dulaney said this coming year is down to the brass tax, and even still the county will need a $1.7 million transfer from the landfill account to accomplish that goal.
“This is a bare bones budget with no frills attached,” she said.
On the revenue side of the proposed budget, county officials are expecting $15.5 million in local taxes to fund the government, plus an additional $150,500 in licenses and permits, more than $790,000 in intergovernmental revenues, more than $930,000 in charges for services, $692,900 in fines and forfeitures, $5,000 from investment income, more than $580,000 in miscellaneous revenues and other financing sources of more than $3.3 million
Costs are up somewhat across the board, with some of the greatest increases coming in Public Safety.
Officials submitted a spending proposal in the budget of $9.5 million overall for public safety — that split between the Polk County Police, Sheriff’s Office, 911, Fire Department, Emergency Management and Animal Control, among some other agencies as well — which is an increase of more than $500,000 from what was spent in the 2018 amended budget, which was approved earlier this year to add in revenue and some unexpected expenditures.
Public Works on the other hand is not seeking as much funding, though some of that was due to money being moved around from the Special Purpose, Local Option Sales Tax fund to pay for their new building in the amended budget, versus what had been previously approved.
In the 2018 adopted budget, the department only sought $3,464,904 to fund operations, and when it was amended earlier this year ended up with more than $4.5 million because of transfers into their line item of the budget needed to pay off construction costs in the right areas, and for additional paving money as well.
If going by what was adopted prior to changes to the figures, Public Works is seeking only a modest increase. If going by the amended budget, they’re asking for less.
2019 operations of the department are expected to cost some $3.5 million compared to the $3.4 million previously.
County officials are also seeking a more than $200,000 increase in the general government category, and about the same amount for courts and agencies within the county’s judicial system as well. Much of that has to do with the increase approved in salaries for the 75 cents and the revenue needed to cover annual bumps of 1.25 percent. However, those increases also have to do with the rising costs of group health insurance as well.
Rising salaries, employee benefits costs
One reason the budget is going up is due to needed increases in employee benefits, a long goal of both past and current boards.
Most of the costs associated with running Polk County’s government are associated with pay and insurance, and those costs are expected to continue to rise. Overall, there’s been a more than 6 percent increase in the budget’s annual expense for personnel and benefits. It went from an adopted 2018 budget cost of $13.3 million to the proposed budget of $14.2 million, or around a $900,000 increase to round up the figures.
Specifically Dulaney said salaries and wages across the board are seeing a $461,119 overall impact on the budget’s increase for 2018, or 65 percent over the previous year. Group health insurance needed an additional $273,501 to cover added costs, or a 23 percent increase from 2018 to 2019’s budget. Combined, it only amounts to a total 6.6 increase in revenue.
The county is only covering some of those costs however, and employees will see their cost of coverage for premiums increase as well.
What is driving the increase in health insurance costs is complicated, and there’s a number of avenues involved. One problem is a growing number of claims — up in percentage of the overall number of employees who have health insurance from the 60 percentile range to 80 percentile range in the past years. Also, new employees are signing up for both individual and family coverage, which varies in cost depending on the number of individuals being covered in the plan. Plus, as employees who have been working for 20-plus years stay on the job, they also find themselves needing to spend more time in doctor’s offices than they did in the past.
Last year also saw an increase in the number of accidents, thus requiring trips to the hospital and additional costs of workman’s compensation for those who are laid out by an injury.
All of these factors have contributed to growing costs, which each year requires the county and employees to spend more.
The board wants more options in the companies that provide health insurance, an issue that Commissioner Scotty Tillery has long advocated for on the board. He said that having options for coverage would provide not only savings in the overall budget for taxpayers, but for employees as well. However, the county like many across the state use the Association of County Commissions and Governments to get options for the county’s health coverage, and they use ShawHankins as a broker and thus far, only Blue Cross Blue Shield has been in the marketplace.
One other area that can help lower costs is educating employees of how their health affects the county’s bottom line.
Commissioner Hal Floyd advocated during the budget session to have a real discussion about how a program might look to provide employees better education about their impact on group insurance costs, and what they can do to lower the claims. He also is seeking advice from the private sector about how they’ve dealt with the problem in the past, and is utilizing his contacts from his days in industry as a executive at TipTop Poultry to see if the situation can be brought under control.
“The claims issue, it has to be attacked. It has to be attacked. I’ve been thinking about it, been in contact with some friends on how to attack the claims,” Floyd said. “Every claim is a person, every person has a personal responsibility.”
The need for more people
The first work session on the FY 2019 budget also saw a trio of delegations coming to seek out help from the board on bringing in more help into their departments.
Among those is Sheriff Johnny Moats and Chief Jailer Al Sharp, who combined are asking for five new employees to be added to the Sheriff’s Office to help keep up with jail operations and the other security and service roles deputies hold in daily life.
Moats said his department has a roster of more than 70 employees currently, and has been that way for a number of years. However with the increase in the amount of court days on the calendar now — superior court has gone from a six weeks of jury trails per year to eight weeks since Moats has come into office — which require his deputies to provide additional security manpower at Courthouse No. 1 and Courthouse No. 2 in Cedartown instead of taking on other tasks.
Additionally, because court hours have gone up, the need to transport prisoners to and from facilities around the state has also increased. Moats said his deputies drove more than 6,000 miles during 2017 moving prisoners from facilities as far away as South Georgia near the Florida line. He told commissioners that much of the time after delivering up prisoners for court they never get to appear before a judge because of a packed court calendar and day’s coming to a close before people can get into the courtroom.
Then they have to house and transport those prisoners back to their facilities until the court can get to them again.
That cuts down on the amount of time deputies have left to serve court papers, track down suspects who have warrants on them, and much more.
Sharp also added that manpower within the jail has been an issue, and he really needs additional help as well to keep up with what is likely to be an increasing population within the facility, right now sitting at more than 200 inmates at a time.
One way that Moats proposed to help cover the cost is by charging the cities more for housing inmates within the Polk County Jail. Right now, whenever a person is arrested within the cities of Cedartown or Rockmart, those police departments drive suspects to the jail where they are kept until bond hearings can be held, and they have the potential to get out depending on the seriousness of the crime.
During that time while in jail, the cities are required to pick up the cost of housing that inmate, which during a Local Option Sales Tax agreement in 2003 was set between the cities and the county at $4 per inmate, per day. By comparison, the Federal government pays $55 a day to house inmates locally when they are in the jail.
The Rome Police Department pays the Floyd County Jail $30 a day to house inmates as well, and that’s a figure that Moats considered about the break-even point for the Sheriff’s Office to charge.
Moats complained that the county has been losing revenue on this agreement for years, and an increase is needed. He’s not asking for the cities to go up that much, only $10 a day.
“We can’t even feed them for that ($4 a day),” Moats said. “We’re losing a lot of money on this.”
He added that “Where else are they going to house them? No one else will house an inmate for $10 a day or $30 a day. I don’t think $10 is unreasonable to ask.”
Moats wasn’t the only one asking for financial help with their department. 911 Director Crystal Vincent told commissioners during her presentation that her employees appreciated the 75 cent an hour increase to their pay, but that finding new people to fill vacancies is becoming more difficult with each potential hire since the starting hourly wage of just over $10 an hour wasn’t increased earlier in the year.
Without that, Vincent argues that it will continue to be a problem to fill the vital positions within 911.
Commissioners pointed toward an increase coming from the state for 911 fees coming back to the county, which should help provide her department with needed revenue to increase dispatcher pay, and are looking at all options for how the county might help 911 dispatchers.
However, she’s asking not just for an increase, but more people to work the phone. On an average shift, she is supposed to have four operators working at one time, and keep up an around-the-clock rotation. However because of personal lives, illness and other issues that come up in any department, many times she’ll have just three dispatchers working, and will have to help out herself.
She did say that finding people who can handle the stress of the job is also an issue as well, since it requires a lot of individual responsibility to keep up with multiple radio channels and also callers at one time.
Polk County Extension Coordinator Ricky Ensley also asked for some additional money for his department, funded both by the University of Georgia and a supplement from the county. His department did not receive the 75 cent an hour increase, and he’s been asking for three years for his supplement to be increased. It is currently budgeted for just more than $13,000, one of the lowest in the area. Floyd and Chattooga counties for instance provide more than $17,000 a year for their extension office.
Items in the works
A public hearing allowing for comment on the budget is coming up Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. at the Board of Commissioners meeting room at the Polk County Police Department. Officials will be on hand to record any comments made by local residents who want to voice their opinions on this year’s budget.
The board will also gather again for a second work session on the budget, scheduled for next Tuesday, May 29 starting at 6 p.m. in their meeting room at the Police Department in Cedartown.
Some starting points for them is to work on trying to reduce costs within the budget in areas where the requests for increases might not outweigh the immediate need of departments. Additionally, Commissioner Jose Iglesias wants to continue to look at ways the county can utilize grant money, and Commissioner Chuck Thaxton wants to have a conversation in the future about the use of landfill funding to create a trust for future generations in Polk County to avoid having to open another site to dispose of their trash, and avoid the current legal wrangling the county finds themselves in with Waste Industries.
Commissioner Scotty Tillery is also still working on finalizing a list of fees that will be added or increased in order to generate new revenue streams. He said he is expecting to present that list in June as the budget is being finalized for the coming fiscal year.