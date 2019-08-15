The Polk County Jail releases arrest reports on weekday mornings. Click the attached PDFs to find the Wednesday, August 14 and Thursday, August 15, 2019 reports.
Polk County Jail reports for Wednesday, August 14 and Thursday, August 15, 2019
Most Popular
Articles
- 5 charged with meth possession after task force raid of Shorter Avenue mobile home park
- Armuchee storage facility's sudden closure shocks, angers customers
- Rome man facing child molestation, assault charges
- Rome eyeing bans on panhandling, homeless camps, fireworks and ATVs
- DA allowed to dismiss Floyd County Schools RICO indictments, has 6 months to re-indict defendants
- Floyd County Schools RICO case scheduled for days of motion hearings this week
- Walker County deputy shot: Domestic in Rossville is every cop’s nightmare
- Floyd County Jail report for Sunday, Aug. 11 - 8 p.m.
- Catoosa County detectives searching for man accused of stealing from the elderly with insurance scam
- LaFayette crime spree: Police department has 'unusual case' and 'out of the ordinary'