The Polk County Jail releases arrest reports on weekday mornings, unless the office is closed for a holiday. Click the attached PDFs to find the Monday, May 27 and Tuesday, May 28, 2019 reports from the jail following the Memorial Day holiday.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police seeking suspects in shooting in Cedartown
- Report: Oak Bridge Academy owner shows up to daycare drunk
- Update: Man shot by police in gunfight released from hospital, booked into jail
- Floyd County Jail reports for Sunday, May 26 - 8 p.m.
- “God was always in control”
- Longtime area basketball coach Jerry Jones passes away
- Floyd County Jail reports for Monday, May 27 - 8 p.m.
- Report: traffic stop leads to multiple felonies
- Floyd County Drug Court celebrates first program graduate
- Two diplomas at the age of one