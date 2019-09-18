The Polk County Jail releases arrest reports on weekday mornings. Click the attached PDF to find the Wednesday, September 18, 2019 report.
Most Popular
Articles
- GCSO reports: Man charged with murder was out on bond, had tried to attack victim hours before
- Police: Resaca man charged with murder, assault after killing woman, shooting at deputies
- 4 charged in meth sting
- Calhoun High School asks for extra police after threat related to other CHS
- UPDATE: Clean Sweep fire under investigation after second flareup
- Neaton forced to reinstate employee wrongfully terminated
- Crushed Tomato Pizzeria adds a new flavor to LaFayette
- Floyd County designated as a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, to receive additional federal resources to combat drug trafficking
- UPDATE: Cedartown cyclist dies following wreck
- Neaton forced to reinstate employee wrongfully terminated