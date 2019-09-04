The Polk County Jail releases arrest reports on weekday mornings. Click the attached PDF to find the Wednesday, September 4, 2019 report.
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman found dead in woods off Cave Spring Road
- Serious injuries reported in wreck on Blacks Bluff Road
- 54 dogs taken from Wax Road residence in need of immediate homes
- Woman faces charges of serious injury by automobile in Maple Road wreck
- Trudy Rubin: Trump to fellow democracies at G-7: You’re on your own
- Calhoun Ingles to close on Sept. 13
- Chicken salad and chicken sandwiches: When did we start fightin' over food?
- Man accused of posting lewd videos, death threat on Facebook
- Sheriff: Bartow man charged with reckless driving after racing past school bus
- Cedartown's Pizza Hut closes down