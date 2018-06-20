The Polk County Jail releases arrest reports on weekday mornings. Click the attached PDF to find the Wednesday, June 20, 2018 report.
Most Popular
Articles
- Rome student killed in Cedartown wreck, driver facing vehicular homicide charges
- Child drowns in pool off Mathis Road
- CPD makes arrests in newborn abuse case
- Rome police investigate two shooting incidents, one results in murder charges
- Shooting on Wright Street, manhunt in progress
- Dwarf House to shut down Friday night
- Update: Rome woman shot Friday dies at hospital
- What would Jesus do at our borders?
- Man gets life for slaying of wife
- Like father, like son, like medicine