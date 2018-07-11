The Polk County Jail releases arrest reports on weekday mornings. Click the attached PDF to find the Wednesday, July 11, 2018 report.
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Police seeking driver of silver pickup involved in morning shooting
- CFD continues investigation of overnight Taco Bell fire
- ‘The Mule’ filming returns to Rome today
- Rome, Floyd boards to assess fireworks complaints
- Cedartown man critical following early morning shooting
- Former D.A. Stephen Lanier remembered as ‘tenacious fighter’
- Rome man facing plethora of drug charges
- Floyd County Jail reports Friday, July 6, 8 p.m.
- Floyd County Jail report for Sunday July 9, 8 a.m.
- Rome businessman buying E. Rome McDonald's