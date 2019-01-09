The Polk County Jail releases arrest reports on weekday mornings. Click the attached PDF to find the Wednesday, January 9, 2019 report.
Most Popular
Articles
- Ledbetter seeks TAD aid to redevelop old Kmart site, hopes to bring 20 plus new businesses to area
- Floyd County police ask for help in cow killing case
- Body found in Cedar Creek in Polk County
- Officials continue search for ID of man found in Cedar Creek
- Rossville man facing rape, child molestation charges in Catoosa County
- Fire destroys historic home on Fourth Avenue
- Warrants issued in Callier Forest shooting
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Monday, Jan. 7, 8 p.m.
- Pedestrian killed on US 27 North
- Five arrested during Lindale probe