The Polk County Jail releases arrest reports on weekday mornings. Click the attached PDF to find the Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 report.
Most Popular
Articles
- FOOTBALL: Revenge-minded Warner Robins brings end to Rome’s season
- Floyd County Jail report for Sunday December 2, 8 p.m.
- Floyd County Jail report for Monday December 3, 8 p.m.
- Meth lab bust prompts evacuation, cleanup
- FOOTBALL: Rockmart headed to historic title game
- Man connected to road rage incident turns himself in
- Christmas lights spectacle on Ga. 53 a family tradition started years ago
- George B. Reed Jr.: Want to really drain the swamp?
- Floyd County Jail report for Saturday December 1, 8 a.m.
- Getting ready for a rumble! RHS looking forward to rematch