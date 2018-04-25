The Polk County Jail releases arrest reports on weekday mornings. Click the attached PDF to find the Wednesday, April 24, 2018 report.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man suffers severe injuries in race car wreck on Short Horn Road
- Former police officer sentenced to prison in drug trafficking case
- Lindale man charged with felony homicide by vehicle, DUI
- CPD arrests two on various meth charges
- Second person arrested in child's death
- A Return to Rome: Former Rome residents return after facing hurricanes and health issues in paradise
- Local veteran gets call from President Trump because of Exchange Club's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier display
- Confederate graves vandalized at cemetery in Ringgold; $500 reward offered
- Family of murder victim to protest parole hearing for Judith Neelley
- Adairsville police seize 2 1/2 pounds of meth, pills and cash during traffic stop