The Polk County Jail releases arrest reports on weekday mornings. Click the attached PDF to find the Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018 report. Note that due to the Labor Day holiday, arrests from Monday and the weekend are combined into the Tuesday report.
Most Popular
Articles
- Bartow sheriff: Woman whose body was found in landfill may have been from West Virginia
- Polk woman survives grinding wreck on Shorter Avenue
- GSP continues investigation into deadly motorcycle vs. car wreck
- Neighbors call police to man acting suspiciously
- Floyd County Jail reports, Friday, Aug. 31, 8 a.m.
- Floyd County Jail reports, Sunday, Sept. 2, 8 p.m.
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Thursday, Aug. 30, 8 a.m.
- Floyd County Jail report for Saturday September 1
- Man accused of cashing 16 forged checks
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Monday, Sept. 3, 8 a.m.