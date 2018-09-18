The Polk County Jail releases arrest reports on weekday mornings. Click the attached PDF to find the Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018 report.
Most Popular
Articles
- Drug bust nets six arrests early Wednesday
- CPD arrests Alabama man on child assault
- Calhoun man faces Aggravated Assault on Police Officer, other charges
- Man charged with aggravated child molestation
- Jack collapses, truck rolls over Rome man
- Rome store sells $325,000 lottery winner
- One taken to hospital after wreck in West Rome
- Hot Air Balloon Festival still a go this weekend, much will depend on path and speed of Hurricane Florence
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Friday, Sept. 14, 8 a.m.
- Floyd County Jail reprt for Saturday September 15, 8 a.m.