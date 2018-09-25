The Polk County Jail releases arrest reports on weekday mornings. Click the attached PDF to find the Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018 report.
Most Popular
Articles
- 1 dead, three injured in early-morning gunfight on Calhoun Avenue
- Local songwriter's "Rome, Georgia" video getting lots of attention on social media
- Rome man shot to death, 3 injured
- Man says he was scammed out of $5,000
- Church members head to crime scene
- Floyd County Jail report for Saturday, September 22 - 8 a.m.
- From addiction to instruction
- Silver Creek woman charged with felony shoplifting
- Report: Two arrested for trafficking meth
- Silver Creek man charged with robbery at Shorter University