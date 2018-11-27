The Polk County Jail releases arrest reports on weekday mornings. Click the attached PDF to find the Tuesday, November 27, 2018 report.
Most Popular
Articles
- Employees injured at Goo Goo Car Wash on North Broad Street
- Rome man dies of gunshot wounds during reported home invasion
- Small earthquake hits Plainville
- Floyd County Jail report for Saturday November 24 - 8 a.m.
- Broad Street smoking ban on the move
- Carroll County man charged with burglary and assault
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 8 a.m.
- Report: Man told police “he was shooting at the devil”
- Report: People kicked in door to bail bonds business
- PREP FOOTBALL: Rome battles Dutchtown to win 28-14, advance to Final Four