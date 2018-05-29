The Polk County Jail releases arrest reports on weekday mornings, unless closed for holidays. Click the attached PDF to find the Tuesday, May 29, 2018 report, which includes arrests from over the weekend.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man shot to death in West Rome, suspect in custody
- UPDATE: Gunman at GSP was false report - administrative employee arrested
- GSP employee accused of filing false report that triggered massive manhunt in Armuchee
- Calhoun police investigating child death
- First-responders resuscitate 2 in car on Martha Berry Highway
- Teen killed in wreck on Wayside Road
- 'Operation EXPO' nets four arrests for Meth Trafficking, Firearms offenses
- Floyd County woman arrested at Belk
- Five arrested in four meth possession cases
- Silver Creek man sentenced to prison for vehicular homicide, habitual violator DUI