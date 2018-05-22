The Polk County Jail releases arrest reports on weekday mornings. Click the attached PDF to find the Tuesday, May 22, 2018 report.
Most Popular
Articles
- Rome man taken into custody, charged, after fatal Bartow shooting
- DNR seeking applications for warden positions
- One dead, one in critical condition after Friday evening wreck in Fairmount
- Man convicted of killing inmate in Floyd County Jail, listed in investigation report of prison inmate death
- One dead in shooting in Bartow County, police looking for suspect
- Report: Man punched customer in McDonald's drive-through line
- Former country music queen still the idol of Rome man
- APD arrests three after traffic stop
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Monday, May 21, 8 a.m.
- Floyd County Jail reports Saturday, May 19, 8 p.m.