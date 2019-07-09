The Polk County Jail releases arrest reports on weekday mornings. Click the attached PDF to find the Tuesday, July 9, 2019 report.
Most Popular
Articles
- Suspect injured in shooting at Polk County party
- Vehicle stolen from gas pump at Catoosa County convenience store
- Report: Accused gang members flood their jail cells
- High court reverses position, agrees to hear Watkins' appeal of conviction challenge
- Fireworks, traffic and weather forecasts
- Two arrested in separate gun incidents
- Man charged with burglarizing Rome Tennis Center
- An abundance of Independence Day events start Friday
- Missing Carrollton teen located safely in Cedartown
- Floyd County Jail reports for Sunday, July 7 - 8 p.m.