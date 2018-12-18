The Polk County Jail releases arrest reports on weekday mornings. Click the attached PDF to find the Tuesday, December 18, 2018 report. Additionally, the Monday, Dec. 17, 2018 report is attached after it came in late to start the week, due to technical issues.
