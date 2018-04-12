The Polk County Jail releases arrest reports on weekday mornings. Click the attached PDF to find the Thursday, April 12, 2018 report.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police release names of survivors in fatal wreck on Ga. Loop 1
- UPDATE: Rockmart PD names robbery suspect hiding in church
- Former Rome police officer pleads guilty to bribery, marijuana trafficking charges
- Shannon man struck, killed by tractor-trailer on Ga. 53
- Pocket-dialed phone call at heart of legal argument involving Cedartown man
- Floyd BOE talks possible McHenry closing for 2019-20 school year
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Monday, April 9, 8 a.m.
- Floyd County Jail reports for Friday, April 6
- Catoosa couple charged with attempting to get items to son in Floyd County Prison
- Floyd County Jail reports for Tuesday, April 10