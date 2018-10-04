The Polk County Jail releases arrest reports on weekday mornings. Click the attached PDF to find the Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 report.
Most Popular
Articles
- RICO: Conspirators mostly stole from ELOST funds, 2 additional people now face criminal charges in the case
- Former county schools chief of operations arrested
- Woman charged with aggravated assault in Peters Street shooting; victim in stable condition
- Teen killed in Cave Spring wreck
- Chatsworth, Calhoun men accused in child molestation case
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Friday, Sept. 28, 8 a.m.
- Update: Woman struck and killed by train identified
- Calls to 911 lead to Rome woman's arrest
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Sunday, Sept. 30, 8 p.m.
- Pepperell Primary School principal retires