The Polk County Jail releases arrest reports on weekday mornings. Click the attached PDF to find the Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 report.
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman dies of injuries from head-on wreck
- Police identify body found on Cunningham Road
- Floyd County Jail report for Saturday November 10, 8 a.m.
- Calhoun man dies in Tuesday morning wreck on Interstate 75
- Report: Women stole more than $1,200 worth of goods from Walmart
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Monday, Nov. 12, 8 p.m.
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 8 a.m.
- Floyd County Jail report for Sunday Nov. 11, 8 p.m.
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Monday, Nov. 12, 8 a.m.
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 8 a.m.