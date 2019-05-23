The Polk County Jail releases arrest reports on weekday mornings. Click the attached PDF to find the Thursday, May 23, 2019 report.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police seeking suspects in shooting in Cedartown
- Man killed on train tracks in Coosa
- Report: Oak Bridge Academy owner shows up to daycare drunk
- UPDATE: Police still looking for Rockmart shooting suspect
- Police: Gordon County man attempted to sexually entice minor
- Arrest made in Murray County murder case
- Rockmart man arrested in heroin, meth and fentanyl trafficking bust
- Longtime Floyd coroner dies
- Ga. high court upholds murder conviction in 2015 Wood Creek Way slaying
- Demolition of old Kmart site set for August, new retail center to bring 400 jobs