The Polk County Jail releases arrest reports on weekday mornings. Click the attached PDF to find the Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018 report.
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman rescued after vehicle goes in Etowah River
- Floyd County man dies in Ga. 101 wreck on Christmas Day
- Identity released in fatal Christmas Day wreck on Ga. 101
- Apartment building residents evicted 4 days before Christmas
- Angels walk among us
- Two-vehicle wreck with injuries sends drivers to FMC
- Dawsonville man brought from Forsyth jail to face rape charge
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Sunday, Dec. 23, 8 p.m.
- $15,000 bond granted for teen accused of Cottis Inn shooting
- Ringgold man facing child molestation charges