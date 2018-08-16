The Polk County Jail releases arrest reports on weekday mornings. Click the attached PDF to find the Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 report.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cedartown man found dead at bottom of ravine in Tolbert Town area
- Calhoun man charged with aggravated child molestation
- Bartow sheriff hoping to identify woman whose body was found in landfill through distinctive tattoos
- Trio arrested in Paulding County after hold up at Rockmart AT&T Store
- Body found in Bartow County landfill
- GCSO investigating alleged assault at Gordon County Schools
- Dance challenge brings in over $188K
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 8 a.m.
- Floyd County Jail reports August 13, 8 p.m.
- South Rome man charged with child molestation