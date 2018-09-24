The Polk County Jail releases arrest reports on weekday mornings. Click the attached PDF to find the Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 edition.
Most Popular
Articles
- 1 dead, three injured in early-morning gunfight on Calhoun Avenue
- Local songwriter's "Rome, Georgia" video getting lots of attention on social media
- Former employee files suit against Shorter
- From addiction to instruction
- Floyd County Jail report for Saturday, September 22 - 8 a.m.
- 3 teens charged with armed robbery
- Report: Man charged in beating of 17-year-old
- Silver Creek woman charged with felony shoplifting
- Battle lines drawn on smoking ban
- Gordon County sheriff confiscates meth with a street value of over $40K