The Polk County Jail releases arrest reports on weekday mornings. Click the attached PDF to find the Monday, September 23, 2019 report.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: man found dead in Rockmart creek
- GCSO reports: Man charged with murder was out on bond, had tried to attack victim hours before
- Coroner IDs dead man as fugitive wanted for shooting at police
- 4 charged in meth sting
- Woman badly injured in wreck on Kingston Highway at the loop
- Police: Multi-county drug investigation seizes 4 pounds of meth, reported gang members arrested
- SHOCKER: Mountaineers top Jackets
- Police still searching for man who opened fire on officers
- Update: Fires still under investigation; Mohawk says propane tank fire was not an explosion
- Confusion and competition sink the 2019 Cave Spring Cardboard Boat Regatta