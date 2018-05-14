The Polk County Jail releases arrest reports on weekday mornings. Click the attached PDF to find the Monday, May 14, 2018 report.
Most Popular
Articles
- Leader of NW Ga. drug operation gets 30 years
- Cedartown woman killed in shootout with officers had run in with Polk County police the day before
- Rome man succumbs to injuries, another seriously injured after wreck on 53 Spur
- Rome High teen drowns in Little River Canyon
- Report: Woman killed in officer involved shooting had confrontation with Polk police the day before
- Popeye's coming back to West Rome
- UPDATE: 2 arrested, charged with shooting at Adairsville QuikTrip - another woman at large
- Police seek 2 female strong-arm robbers
- Roman arrested on seven counts of entering autos, escape
- The lessons of hard times