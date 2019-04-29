The Polk County Jail releases arrest reports on weekday mornings. Click the attached PDF to find the Monday, April 29, 2019 report.
Most Popular
Articles
- Penn gets life without parole
- School bus driver praised for maintaining calm after car crashes head-on into bus carrying students
- GCHS principal put on administrative leave after dispute with superintendent
- Rome motorcyclist dies after riding off road in The Pocket
- GCHS principal put on administrative leave after dispute with superintendent
- Police probe South Rome incident
- Autopsy finds death at Line Street home caused by heart attack
- Survivors: Children speak out against man who assaulted them
- FCPD to hold prayer vigil for one of their own
- Rome man facing federal drug charges in bust near school