The Polk County Jail releases arrest reports on weekday mornings. Click the attached PDF to find the Friday, September 27, 2019 report.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: man found dead in Rockmart creek
- UPDATE: GBI initial report says Aycock reached for firearm
- Woman badly injured in wreck on Kingston Highway at the loop
- Teens cause problems on Broad over the weekend
- Jury finds Rome man guilty on multiple child molestation charges
- Rome man sentenced to 70 years for machete attack at Riverwood Apartments
- 2nd corrections officer charged with selling drugs to inmates
- Prison work detail officer charged with bribery, violation of oath
- SHOCKER: Mountaineers top Jackets
- Confusion and competition sink the 2019 Cave Spring Cardboard Boat Regatta