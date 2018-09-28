The Polk County Jail releases arrest reports on weekday mornings. Click the attached PDF to find the Friday, September 28, 2018 report.
Most Popular
Articles
- 1 dead, three injured in early-morning gunfight on Calhoun Avenue
- Church members head to crime scene
- Rome man shot to death, 3 injured
- South Floyd resident charged with aggravated child molestation
- Man says he was scammed out of $5,000
- COLUMN: How I Crashed a Cedartown High School Reunion
- Floyd County Jail report for Saturday, September 22 - 8 a.m.
- Calhoun Guard unit readying for deployment
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Monday, Sept. 24, 8 p.m.
- From addiction to instruction