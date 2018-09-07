The Polk County Jail releases arrest reports on weekday mornings. Click the attached PDF to find the Friday, Sept. 7, 2018 report.
Most Popular
Articles
- Paid meals could return to Floyd schools
- UPDATE: No evidence of foul play in infant death
- Two injured, hundreds without power after Monday night wreck
- Neighbors call police to man acting suspiciously
- Floyd County Jail reports, Sunday, Sept. 2, 8 p.m.
- Bartow sheriff: Woman whose body was found in landfill may have been from West Virginia
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Monday, Sept. 3, 8 a.m.
- Report: Man arrested on assault charges after attacking woman
- Floyd County Jail report for Saturday September 1
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 8 a.m.