The Polk County Jail releases arrest reports on weekday mornings. Click the attached PDF to find the Friday, May 25, 2018 report.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man shot to death in West Rome, suspect in custody
- Teen killed in wreck on Wayside Road
- Calhoun police investigating child death
- UPDATE: Gunman at GSP was false report - administrative employee arrested
- One dead, one in critical condition after Friday evening wreck in Fairmount
- Man convicted of killing inmate in Floyd County Jail, listed in investigation report of prison inmate death
- Wetherington achieves lifelong goal of becoming judge
- GSP employee accused of filing false report that triggered massive manhunt in Armuchee
- 'Operation EXPO' nets four arrests for Meth Trafficking, Firearms offenses
- Report: Man punched customer in McDonald's drive-through line