The Polk County Jail releases arrest reports on weekday mornings. Click the attached PDF to find the Friday, July 5, 2019 report. Additionally, find the Wednesday, July 3, 2019 report attached as well.
Most Popular
Articles
- Suspect injured in shooting at Polk County party
- One dead in Cedartown shooting
- Are you Rome fancy?
- Inmate dies at Floyd County Jail
- An abundance of Independence Day events start Friday
- Fireworks, traffic and weather forecasts
- Couple, already on probation, arrested for meth after argument
- Floyd County Jail reports for Sunday June 30 - 8 p.m.
- Walker County officials wait for toxicology results in woman's death
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Tuesday, July 2, 8 a.m.