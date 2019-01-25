The Polk County Jail releases arrest reports on weekday mornings. Click the attached PDF to find the Friday, January 25, 2019 report.
Most Popular
Articles
- Update: Shootings in Rockmart result in 4 dead Thursday night
- Housing voucher recipients could face loss of funding if shutdown continues
- Georgia Highlands College closing campuses for the day after reported threat
- Floyd County Jail arrest reports, Monday, Jan. 21, 8 p.m.
- Rossville man arrested for stalking woman, running from police
- Firetruck wreck on way to arson fire
- Kemp talks standardized testing and school calendars
- John Schroeder hangs up his apron
- Locally forged knife on display at the Alamo
- Man charged with aggravated sodomy