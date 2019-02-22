The Polk County Jail releases arrest reports on weekday mornings. Click the attached PDF to find the Friday, February 22, 2019 report.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police searching for man after shooting at Shorter Avenue convenience store
- Legal fight looms over 'Love Library'
- LaFayette addressing growing homeless problem
- Ringgold man arrested on drug charge while loitering around school
- Modern Woodmen honors Ringgold Elementary’s ‘dancing cop’
- Jail report for Saturday morning February 16
- Update: More road closures announced, Floyd Schools on delayed schedule Friday
- Permits required for adult stores
- Scott Logistics sold to Canadian freight broker
- 2019 Rome Symphony Debutantes