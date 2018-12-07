The Polk County Jail releases arrest reports on weekday mornings. Click the attached PDF to find the Friday, Dec. 7, 2018 report.
Most Popular
Articles
- FOOTBALL: Revenge-minded Warner Robins brings end to Rome’s season
- Floyd County Jail report for Sunday December 2, 8 p.m.
- Police pull man out of river, cold but alive
- Floyd County Jail report for Monday December 3, 8 p.m.
- 4 of 7 Floyd nursing homes face Medicare penalties
- Six arrested on multiple drug charges
- Meth lab bust prompts evacuation, cleanup
- FOOTBALL: Rockmart headed to historic title game
- Christmas lights spectacle on Ga. 53 a family tradition started years ago
- Floyd County Jail report for Saturday December 1, 8 a.m.