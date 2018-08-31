The Polk County Jail releases arrest reports on weekday mornings. Click the attached PDF to find the Friday, Aug. 31, 2018 report.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police seek Rome man in machete attack
- Scores Sports Bar and Grill to open this week on Redmond Circle
- Circle now complete for Lee Shell at Ringgold
- GSP continues investigation into deadly motorcycle vs. car wreck
- Report: Random check of car tag leads to drug, driving charges
- Polk woman survives grinding wreck on Shorter Avenue
- Floyd County Jail report for Saturday, August 25 - 8 a.m.
- Woman arrested at hospital, charged with aggravated stalking
- Bartow sheriff: Woman whose body was found in landfill may have been from West Virginia
- Floyd County Jail report for Sunday, Aug. 26, 8 a.m.