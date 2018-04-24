Polk County’s finance committee is trying to find ways of getting new revenue into the coffers, and are taking a department-by-department look at what can be generated when people need a specific service.
Commissioners Scotty Tillery and Jose Iglesias are already looking at ordinances and fees that are already in place, and what can be done to add in more fees for areas where previously the county hasn’t charged for a service that costs.
For instance, commissioners are looking at establishing a fee structure for going to install a new pipe to go under driveways in the unincorporated areas when they cross a ditch.
Currently the county charges for the pipe itself, but hasn’t been adding in a fee for installation which requires the use of a earth mover, dump truck, at least two public works employee and the materials and gas to operate the machinery.
Jobs usually don’t take long to complete, Tillery said. However the additional costs not factored in when a property owner needs a drainage pipe installed is one area where he feels that cost should be covered by the individual seeking it.
He added that in Floyd County for instance, customers pay a fee of $150 for installation of driveway pipes.
“We’re not too far behind other counties on our fees, but there are some things that we aren’t charging for but could be charging for,” Tillery said.
“I’m not saying we need to fee people to death, but property taxes aren’t the only source of revenue and we need to be taking advantage of some of the fees we could be charging,” Tillery added.
During the April 18 Finance Committee meeting, Tillery went through a department-by-department list of who has fees already established for services, and who doesn’t.
Among fees that could be charged and aren’t already include a fee for all those who are charged with shoplifting by Polk County Police, which would show up as an additional $420 fine if approved, of which some $290 per case would come back to the county’s general fund.
Fees are also already on the books in a variety of areas. Those include required payments to get and maintain licenses for malt beverage sales, charges for adopting dogs and cats from Animal Control, to qualify for elections and to get building inspections and other work completed by Building Inspector Brian McCray.
Rental spaces at the airport or fines set by the courts are also among the list the county generates in individual payments.
Commissioners are seeking more in order to generate revenue on a per-person basis for use of county services to avoid having to increase the millage rate on property owners.
The idea is to spread out the burden of costs overall, and provide new funds without relying solely on transfers of the landfill funds when unexpected bills come up.
Those include items like taking care of renovations needed on Polk County Courthouse No. 2 discussed by the committee, or when the county seeks to replace the bus used by seniors to get to the Cedartown Senior Center at Northwest Park, for instance.
The county can also seek out additional grant funds — though matching money is usually required to be put up from the general fund for use in a variety of programs with different stipulations for each.
Right now, Iglesias is also working on what the county might be able to achieve with grant money, and Finance Director Muriel Dulaney went over a list during the April finance committee meeting.
She said that grants are used to purchase bulletproof vests for county law enforcement, for the airport for land acquisition, the Wellness program through the Association of County Commissions and Governments, for instance.
Additional money from different sources pays for the salary of Public Safety Director Randy Lacey, and Drug and Mental Health Courts. Money comes in from the state through the Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant funds to help with paving and striping costs on roadways, or to install Narcan — or Naloxone — in Polk County Police patrol cars as a lifesaving measure for opioid overdoses encountered while on duty.
Iglesias said that grants are an additional way the county can find more money to pay for areas where they find themselves coming up short when it comes to revenue, and to also better inform the public about grants already in place.