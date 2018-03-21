Polk County Foster Parent Association provided Region 3 foster parents six free hours of mini-conference training on Saturday, March 10 at One Door Polk in Cedartown.
Juvenile Court Judge Mark Murphy was joined by Josette Franklin, Education Support Monitor for state DFCS, DFCS' Robin Forston, and Dwayne Yarbrough, training coordinator for Polk County Foster Parent Association were presenters for the training.
35 foster parents from across Region 3 which includes Polk County completed the training in Cedartown, with the thanks of McDonald’s, Pizza Hut, and Little Caesar’s Pizza who provided food for the event.