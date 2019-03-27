An afternoon learning local history and getting to explore the gravestones of Greenwood Cemetery is coming up for those interested in taking part in a fundraiser for the Polk County Historical Society next weekend.
The 2019 Cemetery Tour of Greenwood Cemetery is coming up on Saturday, April 6 at 2 p.m., and those who RSVP by April 5 to polkgahistory@gmail.com can get a spot on the tour.
Prices are $10 for adults and $5 for children, though any child 2 and under can tour with their parents free of charge.
The Historical Society is only taking 20 RSVP spots for the time being, so those who want to get signed up for the tour should be sure to do so soon. Tour signups are also being taken at the Polk County Historical Society Museum from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Expect additional tour dates and locations to be announced in the near future.