The Polk County Historical Society is making a change that begins when they open the doors on Saturday, June 1. From now on, visitors 12 and up will have to pay admission to tour around their museum across from West Cinema.
A $3 fee is being added for teens and adults who want to see the memorabilia that makes up Polk County's history as the new price goes into effect. Members of the Historical Society along with children 12 and under, will remain free.
"We will soon have group rates and pricing for educators on packages that will include a presentation," PCHS Museum Director Arleigh Ordoyne said.
The change marks just one of many the PCHS is making this year. They have also celebrated the official opening of the Hawkes Childrens Library as the new Genealogical Research Library. The opening concludes the plans made by the historical society to continue to utilize both buildings in downtown Cedartown when they first proposed the move.
In its new role, the Genealogical Research Library houses all the Polk County related books, family histories, maps, yearbooks, and newspaper archives, as well as other Georgia counties and general non-fiction research material for local residents to utilize for research opportunities.
People interested in learning about their family history in Polk County with plans to keep the library open on Thursdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
"This will, of course, depend heavily on the amount of help both the museum and the research library receive from its members in donated time," Ordoyne said.
Those interested in getting information from the library can for the moment contact Greg Gray to make an appointment at gray6727@bellsouth.net
. Those wanting to volunteer can also contact the PCHS during museum hours at 770-748-4828 to learn more about how to participate.
The improvements at the Hawkes Childrens Library were shown off during a May 19 Georgia History Expo which also served as the grand opening celebration for the new Genealogical Research Library. Ordoyne said it wasn't possible without the help of several businesses and individuals in the community.
"We would like to thank the HON company for supplying most of our office furniture and bookcases—we could not have set up this library without them. Also, Croker’s Hardware for flooring and other materials and services," she said. "Our beautiful fountain, which was historically located at the old courthouse, is again up and running. Within our team of helpers, we’d like to mention Jane Thompson, who planned and organized everything. PCHS is proud of this achievement and is ready to help residents and descendants find their Polk County roots!"
The library is asking for donations from the public of any non-fiction history books focused on Georgia history, local biographies, African-American and Native American history, and especially anything on Georgia's 159 counties. Anyone who has copies they wish to donate can bring them to the research library or museum, or mail them to P. O. Box 203, Cedartown, Ga., 30125.
The new library also includes the second floor space, now devoted to hosting events along with the outdoor garden. Contact PCHS at 770-748-4828 during museum hours, or email polkgahistory@gmail.com
for more about how to rent out those spaces.
A full slate of events during the summer are planned for the PCHS. They'll continue the Pokémon Go Walk and Play Activity throughout the summer months for all ages to enjoy, and later in June have several author events upcoming.
Those include the monthly book club discussion over Charles Frazier's "Thirteen Moons" being held on June 18 at 7 p.m., and the Gone West Children's event with Author Annette Laing on June 22 at 2 p.m.
Author Jessica Handler is coming to discuss "The Magnetic Girl" about Lulu Hurst on June 29 at 4 p.m.
Summer months also include "The Ball Game for Georgia" event for youth July 13 at 2 p.m. It'll include a reading, presentation and activities for children.
PCHS is also hosting cemetery tours as demand dictates, and sign-ups will be upcoming for those interested. Contact the museum about getting onto a forthcoming cemetery tour.