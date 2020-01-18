Coming up on Tuesday, January 28, the Polk County Historical Society is hosting its first Member Meeting of the year. Members are asked to gather at 7 p.m. for the session in coming days.
While these meetings usually feature a special speaker with refreshments, this year’s January meeting will cover recent changes to the by-laws and the restructuring of committees. Members will be asked to take a vote on items and are urged to attend. Refreshments will be served after the meeting.
Those interested who are not yet members are always welcome to join us!
Monthly Member Meetings are held the last Tuesday of the month throughout the year with the exception of July, August, and December. Meetings take place in the upstairs conference room above the museum at 117 West Avenue.