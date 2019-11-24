The FUMC's Roman Festival Brass, the Cedartown Performing Arts Center, and the Polk County Historical Society are joining hands to put on the Christmas Brass Concert – a chance for locals to hear holiday tunes and give back in the process.
The show is scheduled for Friday, December 6 at 7 p.m. at the Cedartown Auditorium. Tickets, $10 for adults and $5 for students, can be purchased online by visiting www.cedartownshows.com or at the auditorium the night of the concert.
The hour and a half long show will feature musicians from Roman Festival Brass, Broad Street Brass, and the Cedartown Middle School Band. There's a scheduled intermission to give attendees a chance to both move around and to donate if they so desire.
The Polk County Historical Society will have a collection box in the lobby for their holiday toy drive and will be accepting new, unwrapped toys. Ticket money proceeds will benefit the musical groups, the Cedartown Performing Arts Center, and the other entities involved.
More information about shows, tickets, and the concert can be found by visiting www.cedartownshows.com.