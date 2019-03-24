The following public health food inspection scores were provided by the Polk County Health Department and are available online anytime at http://ga.healthinspections.us/georgia/search.cfm?county=Polk. These scores were reported from March 13 through March 20.
March 13- Tallatoona Polk Early Child Development- 201 Prior Station Rd., Cedartown- 96
March 13- Zaxby’s- 1595 Highway 27, Cedartown- 88
March 18- Cedartown Middle School- 1664 Sybil Brannon Parkway, Cedartown- 100
March 18- Jefferson’s- 901 N. Main St., Cedartown- 96